A Clash with Carolina

Colorado Avalanche (30-2-7) @ Carolina Hurricanes (24-13-3)

5 p.m. MT | Lenovo Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche begins its 2026 calendar year with a three-game road trip that begins against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. In this matchup, the Avalanche will don its Quebec Nordiques Heritage Jerseys while Carolina will wear its Hartford Whalers uniform. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the former Adams Division franchises, as Carolina defeated Colorado 5-4 in a shootout in Denver on October 23rd.

Latest Result (COL): STL 1, COL 6

Latest Result (CAR): MTL 7, CAR 5

New Year’s Eve Win

Nathan MacKinnon posted the 400th and 401st goals of his NHL career and Valeri Nichushkin recorded a hat trick to help the Avalanche defeat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 at Ball Arena on Wednesday to extend the team’s home win streak to 15 games. Brock Nelson added a tally for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced. Nichushkin opened the scoring at 1:00 of the first period with his ninth goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep after a drive to the net. MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead at 3:13 of the opening frame with his 33rd goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep. At 3:26 of the first period, Nichushkin scored his second goal of the game and 10th of the season to give the Avs a 3-0 lead when he capitalized on a rebound from the right doorstep. MacKinnon gave the Avs a 4-0 lead at 4:39 of the first period with his second goal of the game and 34th of the season via a left-circle one-timer off the rush. Colorado’s four goals in the first 4:39 of the game are the third-fastest in NHL history. Nelson gave the Avs a 5-0 lead on the power play at 9:41 of the second period with his 16th goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer. Dalibor Dvorsky put the Blues on the board at 14:32 of the third period via a one-timer from above the right circle. At 16:06 of the third period, Nichushkin completed his hat trick with his 11th goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Sam Malinski’s feed.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (34), is tied for first in points (70) and is fifth in assists (36).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is first in points (45), second in assists (33) and third in goals (12). His 33 assists are tied for eighth among all NHL skaters.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is seventh in the NHL in points (51) and 10th in assists (32).

Series History

In 157 previous regular-season games against the Hurricanes/Whalers franchise, the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise has a record of 81-51-21-4. The franchises have met twice in the playoffs, including the 1987 Adams Division Semifinals that saw the Nordiques defeat the Whalers in six games.

Defeat at Home

The Hurricanes lost 7-5 to the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center on Thursday. The Canadiens took a 2-0 first-period lead after goals from Nick Suzuki at 3:10 and Oliver Kapanen at 4:06. The Hurricanes answered with three first-period tallies after goals from Nikolaj Ehlers on the power play at 10:47, Sebastian Aho at 12:19 and Andrei Svechnikov at 14:51. At 54 seconds of the middle frame, Alexander Nikishin gave Carolina a 4-2 lead with a power-play goal. The Canadiens took a 5-4 second-period lead after goals from Sammy Blais at 5:01, Cole Caufield at 16:23 and Josh Anderson at 16:46. Montreal took a 6-4 lead at 11:20 of the third period after a goal from Juraj Slafkovsky. At 16:58 of the third period, Aho made it 6-5 with his second goal of the game before Lane Hutson gave Montreal a 7-5 lead via an empty-net tally at 18:00.

Contributors Against Carolina

MacKinnon has posted 24 points (7g/17a) in 22 games against the Hurricanes.

In 10 contests against Carolina, Makar has registered nine points (3g/6a).

Gabriel Landeskog has recorded 11 points (6g/5a) in 16 games against the Hurricanes.

Notching Points in North Carolina

Aho leads the Hurricanes in points (40) while ranking second in goals (16) and points (24).

Seth Jarvis leads the Hurricanes in goals (19) and is tied for third in points (29).

Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Hurricanes in assists (25) and is tied for third in points (29).

A Numbers Game

63

Colorado’s 63 even-strength goals on the road are the most in the NHL.

17

MacKinnon’s 17 goals on the road lead the NHL.

27

Makar’s 27 points on the road lead all NHL defensemen and rank tied for seventh among all skaters.

Quote That Left a Mark

“He looks great. I thought he’s had a great year, especially since he’s come back from injury, he’s been on another level. He’s gotta be one of the best power forwards in the League. Just does everything. Great [penalty killer]. I think he scores at like a 40-50-goal pace every season, so he’s on track for another great year here.”

-- Nathan MacKinnon on Valeri Nichushkin