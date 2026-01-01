MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Month

NEW YORK (Jan. 1, 2026) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini – three No. 1 picks selected for Canada’s roster at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of December presented by GEICO.

SECOND STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon, the “First Star” of November, placed second in December with 14-12—26 across 14 games to power the League-leading Avalanche (30-2-7, 67 points) to a 12-1-1 month as they created a 10-point cushion in the Presidents’ Trophy race. MacKinnon registered points in 12 of his 14 December outings, highlighted by an NHL-best 10 multi-point performances – including a four-game stretch from Dec. 9-16 (4-5—9) and a three-game run to end the month (Dec. 27-31: 4-5—9), capped by his 400th career goal and 32nd career four-point effort Dec. 31 vs. STL (2-2—4). He also scored in nine of his 14 contests to top the League in both goals (14) and even-strength goals (13) while ranking among the December leaders in shots on goal (1st; 72), plus/minus (1st; +21), even-strength points (2nd; 21) and game-winning goals (t-2nd; 3). The 30-year-old MacKinnon, who has finished as the runner-up in the Art Ross Trophy race each of the past two years, matches McDavid with 34-36—70 through 39 total games this season – the first time since 1995-96 that multiple NHL players have accumulated at least 70 points before New Year’s Day. MacKinnon, who currently has a nine-goal edge in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race (34), also sits among the 2025-26 leaders in points per game (1st; 1.79), even-strength goals (1st; 27), even-strength points (1st; 54), shots on goal (1st; 180), even-strength assists (2nd; 27), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 5), assists (5th; 36) and power-play points (t-10th; 16).