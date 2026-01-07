Introducing the Hockey Analytics League Operations (HALO) Meetings & Conference 2026

By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche are proud to be hosting the sport’s biggest hockey analytics conference of the season this March. The event is expected to host representatives from at least 25 of the NHL’s 32 hockey analytics departments for its first ever league meetings, while also welcoming hockey fans from the city of Denver, the state of Colorado, and throughout the world to see cutting edge analytics presentations utilizing proprietary data not available to the public, and informative panels about the future of the sport.

The purchase of a conference ticket will include a game ticket to see the Avalanche face the Calgary Flames on the night of Monday, March 30, as well as entry to the conference throughout the day on Tuesday, March 31, all taking place at Ball Arena in Denver.

Among others, this event will feature:

  • Colorado Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland
  • Colorado Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar
  • A live recording of one of hockey’s most popular and sophisticated podcasts, the PDOCast, with Dimitri Filipovic and Thomas Drance

You will also have the opportunity to hear about the data providers that are shaping the sport’s future, and how teams are leveraging their data to remain at the cutting edge of the analytics space. And you will get to see finalist presentations from a Hackathon where contestants get the rare opportunity to innovate utilizing data not available to the public.

