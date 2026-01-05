Avalanche Falls 2-1 to Panthers

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday. Artturi Lehkonen scored for Colorado while Josh Manson and Brock Nelson each posted an assist. In net for the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced. Additionally, Colorado's penalty kill went 3/3 against the Panthers.

How It Happened

Florida's Sam Bennett opened the scoring at 6:27 of the first period with a drive to the net.

Lehkonen tied the game at 11:51 of the second period with his 15th goal of the season via a deflection from the slot on Josh Manson's right-point slap shot.