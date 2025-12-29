A Clash with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (16-12-9) @ Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

After a thrilling win on Saturday, the Avalanche begins a two-game homestand on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings. This is the second of three meetings between the teams, as the Avalanche won 4-1 in Los Angeles on October 7th, and they’ll play in Southern California on March 2nd.

Latest Result (COL): COL 6, VGK 5 (SO)

Latest Result (LAK): ANA 1, LAK 6

Shootout in Sin City

The Avalanche erased multiple third-period deficits and defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Martin Necas scored a pair of goals for the Avs while Samuel Girard, Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each added tallies. Alexander Holtz put Vegas on the board first at 2:43 of the first period with a shot from the doorstep. At 34 seconds of the middle frame, Ivan Barbashev doubled the Golden Knights’ lead with a shot from the doorstep. Girard cut the Avs’ deficit to one at 5:19 of the middle frame with his third goal of the season when his pass to the slot deflected into the net off Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. At 10:27 of the second period, Necas scored his 17th goal of the season via a shot from above the right circle that redirected off Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak. Vegas took a 3-2 lead at 11:36 of the second period when Ben Hutton scored with a one-timer from the top of the right circle. Brett Howden doubled the Golden Knights’ lead at 12:05 of the middle frame with a deflection from the slot. At 3:52 of the third period, Necas made it 4-3 with his second goal of the game and 18th of the season via a left-circle shot. MacKinnon tied the game at 8:21 of the third period with his 31st goal of the season when he cleaned up a loose puck in the crease created by Sam Malinski’s right-point slap shot. With that assist, Malinski recorded the first three-assist game of his NHL career. At 16:00 of the third period, Colton Sissons gave the Golden Knights a 5-4 lead with a backhand shot from the doorstep. With the Avs playing with an extra attacker and an empty net, Lehkonen scored his 14th goal of the season and tied the game at 18:03 of the third period via a one-timer from the slot. In the shootout, Necas and Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner both scored in the second round before MacKinnon scored the winner in the fourth round. With the win, the Avalanche extended its win streak to seven games.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (31) while ranking second in points (64) and fifth in assists (33).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (43) and assists (32) while ranking third in goals by blueliners (11). Among all NHL skaters, he’s tied for sixth in assists.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for sixth in the NHL in points (49) and tied for eighth in assists (31).

Series History

In 114 previous regular-season matchups against the Kings, the Avalanche has a record of 55-47-4-8. The two teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avalanche winning in seven games in the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Saturday Night Scoring

The Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty opened the scoring at 3:03 of the opening frame before Trevor Moore doubled the Kings’ lead at 3:56 of the first period. The Kings scored two more first-period goals after tallies from Alex Laferriere at 10:21 and Quinton Byfield on the power play at 19:02. In the second period, Mason McTavish put Anaheim on the board with a power-play goal at 10:02. Laferriere completed his hat trick and gave the Kings a 6-1 lead after scoring third-period goals at 4:24 and 13:15.

Contributors Against the Kings

MacKinnon has posted 37 points (12g/25a) in 34 games against the Kings.

In 18 contests against Los Angeles, Makar has registered 24 points (6g/18a).

Necas has recorded 11 points (7g/4a) in 10 games against the Kings.

Lighting the Lamp in LA

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings in points (31) and assists (18) while being tied for the team lead in goals (13).

Kevin Fiala is tied for the team lead in goals (13) while ranking second in points (24) and tied for fifth in assists (11).

Byfield is second on the Kings in assists (16) and ranks third in points (21).

A Numbers Game

105

Colorado’s 105 five-on-five goals are the most in the NHL.

.924

Colorado’s .924 team save percentage at home is the highest in the NHL.

402

MacKinnon leads the NHL in even-strength points in home games (402) since entering the League.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It wasn't a perfect game from us, that's for sure. But we kept fighting and guys played with a lot of heart. Whenever you're down against a good team twice by two and you're able to come out of there with a win, I think it feels good."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s game against the Golden Knights on Saturday