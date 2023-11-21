NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored 16 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period, and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville
Trenin gets game-winner with 22 seconds left after Forsberg ties it at 19:22
Forsberg’s second goal of the game tied it 3-3 at 19:23, swatting the puck out of the air near the left goal post, and Trenin scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left for the 4-3 final.
Jeremy Lauzon scored, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators (7-10-0), who have won their past two games after losing four in a row.
Nashville outshot Colorado 15-6 in the third.
Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had three assists for the Avalanche (11-6-0), who had won three straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.
Andrew Cogliano scored short-handed to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 14:00 of the first period. Nichushkin took the initial shot on the rush, and Cogliano scored on the rebound.
Forsberg tied it 1-1 at 19:42 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle after a backhand feed from Cody Glass made a backhand pass.
Lauzon gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 3:56 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point.
Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche to tie it 2-2 at 8:55 of the second period on a one-timer from the point on a pass from Nathan MacKinnon.
Nichushkin gave Colorado a 3-2 lead on a power play at 13:33 on a redirection of Makar’s shot.
The Avalanche outshot the Predators 14-6 in the second.