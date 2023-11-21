News Feed

Game Preview: COL at NSH

Avalanche Look to Power Past Predators 
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap November 18

Avalanche Score 6 Straight, Rally Past Stars for 3rd Win in Row
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 15

Avalanche score 8, stifle Ducks for 2nd straight win
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

Game Preview: COL @ SEA

Series Finale with Seattle
Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville

Trenin gets game-winner with 22 seconds left after Forsberg ties it at 19:22

Predators
By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored 16 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period, and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.

Forsberg’s second goal of the game tied it 3-3 at 19:23, swatting the puck out of the air near the left goal post, and Trenin scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left for the 4-3 final.

Jeremy Lauzon scored, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators (7-10-0), who have won their past two games after losing four in a row.

Nashville outshot Colorado 15-6 in the third.

Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had three assists for the Avalanche (11-6-0), who had won three straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

Andrew Cogliano scored short-handed to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 14:00 of the first period. Nichushkin took the initial shot on the rush, and Cogliano scored on the rebound.

Forsberg tied it 1-1 at 19:42 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle after a backhand feed from Cody Glass made a backhand pass.

Lauzon gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 3:56 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point.

Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche to tie it 2-2 at 8:55 of the second period on a one-timer from the point on a pass from Nathan MacKinnon.

Nichushkin gave Colorado a 3-2 lead on a power play at 13:33 on a redirection of Makar’s shot.

The Avalanche outshot the Predators 14-6 in the second.