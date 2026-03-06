Avalanche Acquire Kadri

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired forward Nazem Kadri and a 2027 fourth-round pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Victor Olofsson, the rights to unsigned draft pick Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick.

Kadri, 35, was in the fourth season of a seven-year contract with the Flames and comes back to the Avalanche having recorded 41 points (12g/29a) in 61 games this season. At the time of the trade, he ranked among club-leaders in points (1st), assists (1st), goals (T-6th), power-play points (13, 1st) and shots (175, 1st). The centerman played in his 1,000th career game on Nov. 5, 2025, becoming the 411th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

Prior to signing with the Flames in free agency, Kadri spent three seasons with the Avalanche and registered 155 points (58g/97a) over 178 regular-season games with the team from 2019-22. In his final season during that stint, Kadri recorded career-highs in assists (59), points (87) and points per game (1.23) in 71 games to earn his first of two career NHL All-Star Game selections (other: 2023). That season also saw Kadri produce a career-best 10-game point streak (6g/15a) from Oct. 28 – Nov. 24.

In postseason play, Kadri has notched 44 points (19g/25a) in 52 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests. His last appearances came in 2022 as a member of the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. That postseason run, Kadri was limited to 16 games due to injuries but still chipped in 15 points (7g/8a) and ranked tied for fifth on Colorado in points and sixth in tallies. He delivered two game-winning goals, including the overtime-marker in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Kadri’s second stint with Colorado begins with the 35-year-old owning a 319g/432a career scoring line in 1,046 games with Calgary, Colorado and the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009-26. He’s eclipsed 50 points on seven occasions, 60-plus points four times, and rang up 75 points (29g/46a) in 2023-24 to complement his 2021-22 output as his two 70-plus point campaigns. Kadri has also posted at least 30 goals in a season three times, topped out by 35 markers (35g/32a) last season with the Flames. The 6-foot, 185-pound center has gone over the 20-goal mark seven times in his career, which includes entering 2025-26 having done so in each of his four previous campaigns.

The London, Ontario, native played parts of 10 seasons in Toronto before the Avalanche traded for him on July 1, 2019. Over the 561 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Kadri rang up 357 points (161g/196a) and still ranks in the franchise’s top-30 in goals and points (both 30th). He was drafted by Toronto in the first round (seventh overall) in 2009, and also skated in 119 AHL games as a Maple Leafs farmhand, notching 43g/64a over parts of the 2010-13 seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Kadri played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, two with Kitchener (2006-08) and two with London (2008-10). He collected 258 points (92g/166a) in 242 career regular-season games and added 76 points (27g/49a) over 55 postseason games. As a 17-year-old, Kadri helped the Rangers win the OHL Championship.

Internationally, Kadri captured a silver medal playing for Team Canada at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also competed at the 2014 IIHF World Championship.

Olofsson signed with the Avalanche as a free agent on Aug. 20, 2025 and recorded 25 points (11g/14a) in 60 games. Curran plays for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings and was drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round (161st overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.