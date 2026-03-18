Showdown With the Stars

Dallas Stars (42-15-10) @ Colorado Avalanche (44-13-9)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: TNT, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche concludes its two-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. This is the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams this season, as the Stars won 5-4 in a shootout in Denver on October 11th, and the Avalanche defeated Dallas 5-4 in a shootout in Texas on March 6th.

Latest Result (COL): PIT 7, COL 2

Latest Result (DAL): UTA 6, DAL 3

Defeat on Monday

The Avalanche lost 7-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ball Arena on Monday. Nathan MacKinnon and Brent Burns scored for the Avalanche while Martin Necas, Cale Makar, Gavin Brindley and Josh Manson each recorded an assist. Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin opened the scoring at 3:01 of the first period with a spinning backhand shot from the left circle. MacKinnon tied the game at 4:08 of the first period with his 45th goal of the season via a shot from the high slot off the rush set up by Necas’ backhand feed. With that goal, MacKinnon became the sixth player in NHL history to record at least four-consecutive seasons of at least 110 points. Anthony Mantha gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead with a breakaway goal at 4:23 of the first and Malkin made it 3-1 from the doorstep at 13:00 of the opening frame. Elmer Soderblom gave the Penguins a 4-1 lead from the left doorstep at 13:43 of the first period. The Avalanche cut its deficit to two at 14:21 of the first period when Burns scored his 10th goal of the season and 271st of his career, passing Bobby Orr for the seventh-most tallies by a defenseman in NHL history. The Penguins took a 6-2 second-period lead after Erik Karlsson scored from the right point at 10:36 and Bryan Rust added a power-play tally on a breakaway at 16:20. In the third period, Noel Acciari gave the Penguins a 7-2 lead from the left doorstep at 9:06.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (45) while ranking third in points (110) and assists (65).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is fourth in points (68) while ranking tied for fourth in assists (49) and goals (19).

Marty Party

Necas is eighth in the NHL in points (81).

Series History

In 116 previous regular-season games against the Stars, the Avalanche has a record of 56-40-8-12. The teams have played in seven playoff series, in addition to a seeding round-robin contest in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Monday Against the Mammoth

The Stars lost 6-3 to the Utah Mammoth at American Airlines Center on Monday. In the first period, Dallas’ Sam Steel opened the scoring at 6:17 before Utah’s Clayton Keller tied the game at 12:11. Each team scored once in the second period, with Nate Schmidt giving Utah a 2-1 lead at 7:20 and Wyatt Johnston tying the game at 15:34. Jack McBain gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead with a shorthanded goal at 4:16 of the third and Kailer Yamamoto made it 4-2 at 8:05. The Mammoth took a 6-2 lead after third-period tallies from Michael Carcone on the power play at 16:06 and Lawson Crouse into an empty net at 19:20. Dallas’ Adam Erne made it a 6-3 game at 19:56 of the third period.

Tallying Points Against Texas’ Team

MacKinnon has posted 51 points (19g/32a) in 46 regular-season games against the Stars, along with 29 points (14g/15a) in 21 playoff contests.

Makar has registered 22 points (6g/16a) in 20 regular-season contests against Dallas, in addition to 20 points (7g/13a) in 21 playoff games.

Necas has recorded 17 points (6g/11a) in 20 regular-season games against Dallas, along with five points (1g/4a) in seven playoff contests.

Stars’ Scorers

Jason Robertson leads the Stars in points (80) while ranking second in goals (36) and assists (44).

Johnston leads the Stars in goals (37) while ranking second in points (74) and fourth in assists (37).

Miro Heiskanen is second on the Stars in assists (48) and ranks fourth in points (57).

A Numbers Game

45

MacKinnon is the fourth player in franchise history to post multiple seasons of at least 45 goals, joining Michel Goulet (6), Joe Sakic (4) and Peter Stastny (4).

70

Makar is two points from becoming the 13th defenseman in NHL history to post at least four seasons of at least 70 points.

80

Since the start of the 2000-01 season, Necas is the fifth player from Czechia to post multiple 80-point seasons.

Quote That Left a Mark

“[Expectations] are going to be high. Both teams are off a loss at home too, so both teams will be wanting to send a message. Coming back with a strong game and worrying about playing the right way, doing all the little things, taking care of the details, and building the game down the stretch. We know how tight it is.”

-- Brock Nelson on facing the Stars on Wednesday