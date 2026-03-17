Avalanche Falls to Penguins 7-2

How It Happened

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin opened the scoring at 3:01 of the first period with a spinning backhand shot from the right circle.

MacKinnon tied the game at 4:08 of the first period with his 45th goal of the season via a shot from the high slot set up by Necas' backhand feed.

With that goal, MacKinnon became the sixth player in NHL history to record at least 110 points in four-consecutive seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (13), Mike Bossy (6), Guy Lafleur (6), Phil Esposito (5) and Marcel Dionne (4).