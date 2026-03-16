Monday Matchup with Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-18-15) @ Colorado Avalanche (44-12-9)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche begins a two-game homestand when it hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for Colorado Hockey Night, presented by Toyota. Additionally, the Avalanche will don its Quebec Nordiques Heritage Jerseys as a part of the Heritage Series. This is the first of two regular-season matchups between the teams, as they’ll meet in Pittsburgh on March 24th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 1, WPG 3

Latest Result (PIT): PIT 4, UTA 3

Defeat in Winnipeg

The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Martin Necas scored for Colorado and Brent Burns played in his 990th-consecutive game, passing Keith Yandle for the second-longest such streak in NHL history. Winnipeg's Kyle Connor opened the scoring at 2:05 of the second period with a left-circle shot off the rush and Alex Iafallo doubled the Jets’ lead at 11:52 of the middle frame via a shot from the doorstep. While the Avs' net was empty, Necas made it 2-1 at 18:44 of the third period with his 31st goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer set up by Nathan MacKinnon’s cross-ice feed. Cole Perfetti gave the Jets a 3-1 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:18 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (44) while ranking second in points (109) and third in assists (65).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is tied for third in points (67) while ranking tied for fourth in goals (19) and assists (48).

Marty Party

Necas is seventh in the NHL in points (80).

Series History

In 98 previous regular-season games against the Penguins, the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise has a record of 47-38-7-6.

Weekend Win

The Penguins defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-3 at Delta Center on Saturday. In the first period, Utah’s Dylan Guenther opened the scoring at 5:06 and made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:37. The Penguins tied the game in the second period after Anthony Mantha scored a power-play goal at 14:48 and Tommy Novak added a tally at 17:26. Bryan Rust gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 1:24 of the third period with a power-play goal before Utah’s Ian Cole tied the game at 4:17. The Penguins took a 4-3 lead when Noel Acciari scored at 8:03 of the third period.

Posting Points Against the Penguins

MacKinnon has posted 28 points (9g/19a) in 22 games against the Penguins.

Brock Nelson has registered 40 points (21g/19a) in 46 regular-season contests against Pittsburgh, along with nine points (6g/3a) in 11 playoff games.

Devon Toews has recorded 10 points (2g/8a) in 11 regular-season games against the Penguins, in addition to two assists in four playoff contests.

Scoring in the Steel City

Erik Karlsson leads the Penguins in assists (40) and is fifth on the team in points (46).

Mantha is second on the Penguins in goals (25) while ranking tied for second in points (51) and fifth in assists (26).

Rust is tied for second on the Penguins in points (51) while ranking third in goals (24) and fourth in assists (27).

A Numbers Game

9

Necas’ nine goals since February 25th are tied for the most in the NHL.

179

Colorado has posted an NHL-best 179 goals at five-on-five this season.

40

The Avalanche’s 40 five-on-five goals against since January 1st are the second fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We had a handful of guys that seemed like they had really good jump. For me, the (Jack) Drury line with (Joel) Kiviranta and Kells (Parker Kelly) were dangerous a lot, especially as the game went on.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the Parker Kelly-Jack Drury-Joel Kiviranta line in Saturday’s game against the Jets