A Clash with the Kraken

Colorado Avalanche (43-11-9) @ Seattle Kraken (29-25-9)

8 p.m. MT | Climate Pledge Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude2, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche begins a two-game road trip with a game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the teams, as the Avalanche won 5-3 in Seattle on December 16th, and they’ll meet again in Denver on April 16th.

Latest Result (COL): EDM 4, COL 3

Latest Result (SEA): NSH 4, SEA 2

Defeat in Denver

The Avalanche lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Ross Colton, Martin Necas and Valeri Nichushkin were Colorado’s goalscorers while Brock Nelson and Sam Malinski each recorded an assist. Colorado opened the scoring at 32 seconds of the first period when Colton scored his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the point through traffic. With the assist on Colton’s goal, Nelson recorded the 500th even-strength point of his NHL career. Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied the game at 8:13 of the first period with a power-play goal via a shot from the doorstep. Necas gave the Avs a 2-1 lead on the power play at 15:41 of the opening frame when he set a single-season career-high with his 29th goal of the season via a shot from the left circle. The Oilers tied the game at 19:35 of the first period when Jack Roslovic scored from the doorstep. Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the game via a net-front at 4:15 of the middle frame. The Avalanche tied the game at 7:04 of the third period when Nichushkin scored his 14th goal of the season via a redirection from the slot on Malinski’s right-point shot. Connor McDavid gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead on the power-play at 9:03 of the third period with a one-timer from the right doorstep.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (43), is tied for second in points (104) and ranks third in assists (61).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is third in points (66), fourth in goals (19) and tied for fifth in assists (47).

Marty Party

Necas is eighth in the NHL in points (77).

Series History

In 13 regular season games against the Kraken, the Avalanche has a record of 9-3-1. The teams have met once in the playoffs.

A Night Against Nashville

The Kraken lost 4-2 to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle took a 2-0 first-period lead after goals from Kaapo Kakko at 2:14 and Matty Beniers at 9:46. In the second period, Nashville took a 3-2 lead after goals from Tyson Jost at 4:14, Reid Schaefer at 10:19 and Ryan Ufko at 14:25. Steven Stamkos gave Nashville a 4-2 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:55 of the third period.

Contributors Against the Kraken

MacKinnon has posted 19 points (5g/14a) in 12 regular-season games against the Kraken, in addition to seven points (3g/4a) in seven playoff contests.

Makar has registered five points (1g/4a) in six playoff games against Seattle, in addition to 19 points (5g/14a) in 12 regular-season contests.

Necas has recorded 11 points (4g/7a) in nine games against the Kraken.

Seattle’s Scorers

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken in goals (22) and points (44) while ranking fourth in assists (22).

Vince Dunn leads the Kraken in assists (29) and is tied for third in points (39).

Beniers is second on the Kraken in points (40) while ranking third in goals (17) and assists (23).

A Numbers Game

2.55

Colorado’s 2.55 goals allowed per road game this season are tied for the fewest in the NHL.

7

Necas’ seven goals since February 25th are tied for the most in the NHL.

250

MacKinnon has posted an NHL-best 250 even-strength points since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I thought everybody had good legs tonight. I thought we had overall good forechecks. I think we struggled on the breakout a little bit early, and then we were able to figure it out. I felt like we had some good chances but just didn’t finish sometimes.”

-- Cale Makar on the Avalanche's game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday