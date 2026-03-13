Avalanche Signs Stjernberg

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Gustav Stjernberg to a two-year contract beginning with the 2026-27 campaign. He will join the Colorado Eagles on an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Stjernberg, 23, posted a 6g/4a scoring line in 25 games while serving as alternate captain as a junior for Bowling Green State University this season. He paced the Bowling Green d-core in goals, setting a career-high in that category, and finished sixth in scoring. The blueliner also ranked first on the club with 34 blocked shots.

The Enebyberg, Sweden, native spent three seasons with Bowling Green and totaled 37 points (14g/23a) across 86 career collegiate showings from 2023-26. He posted personal bests in assists (12) points (16) and net rating (+7) last season with the Falcons and added 42 blocked shots to pace the club in that category. As a freshman, Stjernberg appeared in a career-high 31 games and paced all team defensemen with 11 points (4g/7a).

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound defenseman spent one season in the United States Hockey League with the Des Moines Buccaneers in 2022-23. He collected 20 points (8g/12a) across 62 showings to pace all Des Moines defenseman in goals and ranked second among the club’s d-core in scoring. The blueliner also appeared in two postseason matchups with the Buccaneers.

Stjernberg also spent three seasons with Orebro HK in Sweden’s U-20 league from 2019-22 and registered a 12g/22a scoring line across 66 career contests. He added five points (1g/4a) across six playoff games with in 2021-22, his only U-20 postseason experience. The blueliner also spent time with Orebro’s U-18 affiliate during that span and recorded 41 points (12g/29a) in 74 career U-18 games from 2017-20. He also made one appearance with the club’s SHL team in 2021-22.