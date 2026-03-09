Necas Named Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (March 9, 2026) – Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 8.

SECOND STAR – MARTIN NECAS, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Necas recorded 3-5—8 in four games to help the League-leading Avalanche (43-10-9, 95 points) extend their winning streak to five contests (dating to Feb. 28) en route to opening a seven-point cushion in the Presidents’ Trophy race. He collected 1-2—3 in a 4-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings March 2, followed by his 29th career game-winning goal in a 5-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks March 3. Necas then produced 1-3—4, his sixth career four-point performance, as well as the clinching shootout goal in a 5-4 win versus the Dallas Stars March 6 before being held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 shootout triumph against the Minnesota Wild March 8. The 27-year-old Necas, in his first full season with Colorado after registering a career-high 27-56—83 in 2024-25 (79 GP w/ CAR and COL), sits eighth in the NHL with 28-48—76 through 59 total appearances in 2025-26.