Avalanche Falls to Oilers 4-3

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Ross Colton, Martin Necas and Valeri Nichushkin all scored for Colorado, while Brock Nelson and Sam Malinski each posted an assist.
Colton, Necas, Nichushkin Score for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Ross Colton, Martin Necas and Valeri Nichushkin all scored for Colorado, while Brock Nelson and Sam Malinski each posted an assist.
Colton opened the scoring at 32 seconds of the first period with his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the point through traffic. With the assist on the goal, Nelson recorded the 500th even-strength point of his career.
Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied the game with a power-play goal via a shot from the doorstep at 8:13 of the first period.
Necas gave the Avs a 2-1 lead on the power play at 15:41 of the opening frame and set a single-season career-high with his 29th goal of the campaign via a left-circle shot.
The Oilers tied the game when Jack Roslovic scored via a shot from the doorstep at 19:35 of the first period.
Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 4:15 of the second period with a deflection from the doorstep.
Colorado tied the game at 7:04 of the third period when Nichushkin scored his 14th goal of the season via a redirect from the slot on Malinski's shot.
Connor McDavid gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead at 9:03 of the third period with a power-play goal via a one-timer from the right doorstep.
The Avalanche begins a two-game road trip on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at 8 p.m. MT on KTVD-20, Altitude2, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.