Nichushkin Ties Game With 15 Seconds Left in Regulation, Scores in Shootout as Avalanche Defeats Stars 5-4

Two Points in Texas

Valeri Nichushkin scored the game-tying goal with 15 seconds left in regulation to help the Avalanche defeat the Dallas Stars 5-4 in a shootout on Friday at American Airlines Center. Martin Necas recorded a goal and three assists, including the 400th point of his career, while Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar posted a tally and a helper. Additionally, Gabriel Landeskog recorded the 600th point of his career with an assist. Making a relief appearance in net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped all 10 shots he faced in 41:01 of game time plus the two shootout saves.

"That was one of the best games or partial games I've ever seen him play in my opinion," Bednar said about Wedgewood. "Because we gave up some glorious chances at the start when he went in there in the second [period]. And we needed some saves to keep the game within reach, right? And then you get through the penalty kills and all that, and the shootout, when he was good again. We needed a big performance from him going in there in order to win that hockey game [and] he was a huge part of it."

With the win, the Avalanche improved 42-10-9.

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring on the power play at 3:33 of the first period with his 19th goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot set up by MacKinnon's cross-ice feed.