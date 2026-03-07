Nichushkin Ties Game With 15 Seconds Left in Regulation, Scores in Shootout as Avalanche Defeats Stars 5-4

Landeskog Records 600th NHL Point, Necas Posts 400th NHL Point

CA-2526-recap-away-w-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two Points in Texas

Valeri Nichushkin scored the game-tying goal with 15 seconds left in regulation to help the Avalanche defeat the Dallas Stars 5-4 in a shootout on Friday at American Airlines Center. Martin Necas recorded a goal and three assists, including the 400th point of his career, while Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar posted a tally and a helper. Additionally, Gabriel Landeskog recorded the 600th point of his career with an assist. Making a relief appearance in net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped all 10 shots he faced in 41:01 of game time plus the two shootout saves. 

"That was one of the best games or partial games I've ever seen him play in my opinion," Bednar said about Wedgewood. "Because we gave up some glorious chances at the start when he went in there in the second [period]. And we needed some saves to keep the game within reach, right? And then you get through the penalty kills and all that, and the shootout, when he was good again. We needed a big performance from him going in there in order to win that hockey game [and] he was a huge part of it."

With the win, the Avalanche improved 42-10-9.

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring on the power play at 3:33 of the first period with his 19th goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot set up by MacKinnon's cross-ice feed.

Miro Heiskanen tied the game for Dallas with a power-play goal via a wrist shot from the slot at 7:11 of the first period.

The Stars took a 2-1 lead when Wyatt Johnston scored at 10:39 of the first period with a left-circle shot.

Justin Hryckowian doubled Dallas' lead at 16:07 of the opening frame with a shot from below the right circle.

Colorado cut its deficit in half on the power play at 19:58 of the first period when MacKinnon scored his 42nd goal of the season via a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle. With his second assist of the game, Necas posted the 400th point of his career.

Jamie Benn gave Dallas a 4-2 lead at 1:52 of the second period via a shot from the doorstep.

The Avalanche made it a 4-3 game at 8:06 of the middle frame when Necas scored his 28th goal of the season via a right-circle shot off the rush set up by MacKinnon. With the secondary assist on the goal, Gabriel Landeskog recorded the 600th point of his career. 

Additionally, that tally was the 48th goal where both MacKinnon and Necas either recorded a goal or assist, which is the most in the NHL by a duo of teammates this season.

With Avs' net empty, Nichushkin tied the game at 19:45 of the third period with his 13th goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot. Of Nichushkin's 13 goals this season, six have come in the third period.

In the first and second rounds shootout, Nichushkin and Necas scored for Colorado, while Wedgewood stopped attempts from Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene.

Next Up

The Avalanche begins a two-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at noon MT on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

News Feed

Avalanche Acquire Kadri

A Tilt in Texas

Avalanche Acquire Nicolas Roy

Avalanche Acquire Blankenburg

MacKinnon Reaches 100 Points and Kelly Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeats Ducks 5-1

A Duel with the Ducks

Devon Toews Scores Late Goal to Help Avalanche Defeat Kings 4-2

A Clash with the Kings

Brindley's Third-Period Goal Leads Avalanche Past Blackhawks 3-1

A Battle with the Blackhawks

Avalanche Falls 5-2 to Wild

A Thursday Tilt with the Wild

Avalanche Uses Four-Goal Second Period to Defeat Mammoth 4-2

Brock Nelson Returns Home a Hockey Hero, Continues Family's Golden Legacy

Meeting with the Mammoth

Avalanche Players Make Their Mark at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Pro Hockey Is Back in New Mexico

Avalanche Announce Affiliation With New Mexico Goatheads