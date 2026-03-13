MacKinnon's Four-Point Night Leads Avalanche to 5-1 Win Against Kraken

Scoring in Seattle

Nathan MacKinnon posted a goal and three assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Martin Necas, Nicolas Roy, Nazem Kadri and Joel Kiviranta all added tallies for the Avs, while Devon Toews posted two assists. In net for the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced and made several fantastic saves.

"Great start," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "Top guys were buzzing early and making a bunch of plays and putting a few in the back of the net. So that kind of helped our team relax a little bit. I think

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 44-11-9.