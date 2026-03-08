Avalanche Gears Up for Stretch Run with Significant Trade Deadline Additions

Kadri is back in Colorado, adding another impact player to the Avs’ lineup. Roy is an effective forward at both ends of the ice and will provide depth at center with the ability to play on the wing. Kulak brings size and an abundance of playoff experience to the blue line. Blankenburg is having a career year and will provide depth on Colorado’s defense.

“We have a great coaching staff,” Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland said. “We have elite players that are committed, and they do their thing year-round. The playoffs is a different animal. The margins are so narrow. We think we have a team that can do damage, but so many things have to go right. That’s [what] we’re trying to give our group because they deserve it. If we can make them incrementally better on trade deadline day, that’s the goal.”

On March 6th, deadline day, Colorado acquired Kadri and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Victor Olofsson, the rights to unsigned prospect Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round selection. Kadri was a key member of the Avs team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022, as he posted 87 points (28g/59a) in the regular season and 15 points (7g/8a) in the playoffs. This season, Kadri has posted 41 points (12g/29a) in 61 games with Calgary.

When he was acquired by the Avalanche, Kadri said he was over the moon.

“I think my head almost hit the ceiling and I was so excited,” Kadri said.

Kadri added that he knows what he called the Avalanche standard, and that he was looking for the opportunity to win another Stanley Cup.

“That's what I was searching for,” Kadri said. “And there's some great players on this team, and like I said, wherever I slot in, I'm going to be excited to be there, and I just can't wait to play with some world-class players."

On March 5th, the Avs added another Stanley Cup champion to its roster with the acquisition of Roy from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a 2025 conditional fifth-round selection. Roy won the Stanley Cup in 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights and posted 11 points (3g/8a) and 15 takeaways compared to 10 giveaways in 22 games in that year’s playoffs. In 59 games with Toronto this season, Roy has registered 20 points (5g/15a).

As a player, Roy said he brings a lot of different things to the table.

“I can help on the face-offs,” Roy said. “I can play against good lines on the other side, shut down lines, or [I] can bring a little bit of [offense] as well."

Roy added that he’s excited to be here and that he’s heard great things about the Avalanche organization.

“Obviously [it’s a] team that wants to push for a long run,” Roy said. “So [I’m] really excited for that part, too. Overall, great city, great fans [and a] great team.”

Colorado acquired Kulak on February 24th from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Samuel Girard and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Kulak appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last two years with the Edmonton Oilers, playing in 47 playoff games over those two runs while averaging 19:44 of ice time per game and recording a +6 plus-minus rating. In six games with the Avs so far, he’s posted 17:21 of time on ice per game.

“It was awesome for me,” Kulak said about playing in the playoffs. “The playoffs is always the best time of the year. Obviously, the hockey’s intense. Every night is a battle. To just take on that role that I was given last year in the playoffs, it was special times and obviously you have the most fun playing hockey when you’re involved to that level in the games, and the team’s winning, and you’re chasing after the Stanley Cup. So, exciting times, and I’m looking to kind of get back to that.”

Kulak is no stranger to being teammates with world-class players. This season alone, he’s played alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Kulak said he’s fortunate to have played with so many elite players.

“For me, you just come in, and I want to try to just absorb as much experience and wisdom,” Kulak said. “And see how these guys go about their business and apply it to my career.”

Joining Kulak on the blue line is Blankenburg, whom the Avs acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 4th in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Blankenburg has posted a career-high 21 points (6g/15a) and played an average of 17:58 per game over 49 games in Nashville this season.

“Not many chances in your career I feel like you get to get traded to the number one place team in the league,” Blankenburg said. “So, I’m super excited to be a part of the group and just trying to soak it in and take it in day by day.”

Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said he was really happy with the moves the team made and credited MacFarland and his staff.

“Every time you add someone, you get excited about that and depth and what they can bring,” Bednar said. “And the flexibility it brings to your lineup.”

The Avalanche made significant moves at the deadline ahead of the final 21 games of the regular season in addition to the upcoming playoffs.