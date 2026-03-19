Avalanche Falls to Stars 2-1 in Shootout

Makar Scores His 20th Goal of the Season

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Shootout Against the Stars

The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Cale Makar scored for Colorado while Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon each posted an assist. In net for the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

"We knew what was at stake in this game, big points for the division," Makar said. "For guys to be able to come out and show up, it shows we’ve got a lot of gamers on this team, a lot of guys with character. So up and down the lineup, I thought everyone played a great role tonight.”

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring on the power play at 18:33 of the first period with his 20th goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer. With that tally, Makar became the first defenseman to post three-consecutive seasons of at least 20 goals since Phil Housley (1986-87 through 1991-92) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 through 1991-92).

 “I’m very fortunate to be in a spot like this with so many amazing players around me," Makar said about reaching the milestone. "Especially on this team. The confidence the guys give around day in and day out is great. You just try and feed off that and for me, the individual stuff comes with all the team success. It’s a credit to everybody in this room, it’s definitely not just me.”

Jason Robertson tied the game for Dallas at 6:18 of the second period via a left-circle shot.

Dallas' Wyatt Johnston scored the shootout's lone goal when he tallied the winner in the third round.

Next Up

The Avalanche begins a four-game road trip on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:30 p.m. MT on KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.

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