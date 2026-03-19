Avalanche Falls to Stars 2-1 in Shootout

Shootout Against the Stars

The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Cale Makar scored for Colorado while Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon each posted an assist. In net for the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

"We knew what was at stake in this game, big points for the division," Makar said. "For guys to be able to come out and show up, it shows we’ve got a lot of gamers on this team, a lot of guys with character. So up and down the lineup, I thought everyone played a great role tonight.”