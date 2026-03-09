Avalanche Partner with Contemporary Painter and Muralist to Celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month

Chelsea Hart is a contemporary painter and muralist. She explores various subject matter through bold colors and a child-like sense of playfulness. Her work is often described as approachable and fun.

Her paintings have been exhibited nationally, and her work has been featured in well-known publications.

In addition to her studio practice, Hart has designed and installed large-scale murals across the United States, including a commissioned mural for the Denver Art Museum. She works closely with communities, public art organizations, nonprofits, municipalities and private partners to create site-specific work that reflects local stories and activates public space.

Her work is held in private collections throughout the U.S. and is featured in hotels, restaurants, and luxury residential spaces.

The inspiration behind this design comes from the most powerful woman of all, Mother Earth. There are fun illustrations of animals, plants, the sun, etc., all representing this powerful source. The jersey and hat are painted with acrylic paint and use a bold color palette, giving it a lighthearted feel.