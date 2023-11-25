News Feed

Taming the Wild

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Canucks Coming to Town

Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville

Game Preview: COL at NSH

Avalanche Look to Power Past Predators 
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap November 18

Avalanche Score 6 Straight, Rally Past Stars for 3rd Win in Row
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 15

Avalanche score 8, stifle Ducks for 2nd straight win
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

Game Preview: COL @ SEA

Series Finale with Seattle
Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12
Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild

MacDermid breaks tie early in 3rd; Kaprizov has 2 points for Minnesota, which drops 6th in row

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Valeri Nichushkin extended his goal streak to six games, and the Colorado Avalanche handed the Minnesota Wild their sixth straight loss, 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

Nichushkin has 10 points (seven goals and three assists) over his past six games.

Kurtis MacDermid scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Ross Colton scored for the Avalanche (13-6-0) who have won two in a row and five of their past six. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves.

Colorado forward Tomas Tatar did not play. The reason was not disclosed prior to the game.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild (5-9-4) who have gone 0-4-2 during their skid. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 17:43 of the first period off the rush, scoring from the left circle on an assist from Bowen Byrum.

Nichuskin made it 2-0 at 8:39 of the second period on the power play after tipping in a Nathan MacKinnon wrist shot from atop the left circle.

Kaprizov cut it to 2-1, scoring 34 seconds later at 9:13 when he deflected in a loose puck in the crease.

Eriksson Ek tied it 2-2 at 14:21 from the slot after redirecting a pass from Mats Zuccarello on the power play.

MacDermid put Colorado back ahead 3-2 at 4:56 of the third period with his first goal of the season, scoring off an assist from Andrew Cogliano after cutting through the slot.