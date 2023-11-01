Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at WSH (10/27) and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. Hunt has recorded seven penalty minutes (PIM) and four shots in four games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, tallied 11 points (2-9=11), 14 PIM, 64 shots and a plus-2 rating in 59 games with Iowa last season and ranked tied for first among AHL rookie defensemen with two game-winning goals. Hunt also notched one assist while playing in two games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. He owns 12 points (3-9=12), 21 PIM, and 72 shots in 69 career AHL games over parts of three seasons with Iowa (2020-24).

Hunt also played five seasons (2017-22) with Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League, posting 94 points (33-61=94), 81 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 163 games played while serving as the team’s captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and as an alternate captain in 2019-20. Hunt ranked fourth among WHL defenseman with 17 goals during the 2021-22 season and ranked second among WHL defensemen with eight goals in 2020-21. Hunt won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and tallied one assist and a plus-5 rating in seven games for Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

The Wild signed Hunt to a three-year, entry-level contract on May 6, 2021. Hunt wears sweater No. 48 with Minnesota. The Wild hosts the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.