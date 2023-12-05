Wild Prepares for Pacific Conference Road Trip

Vancouver Canucks

All-Time Wild Record: 48-37-15 (27-18-6 at Xcel Energy Center, 20-19-9 at Vancouver)

2022-23: Minnesota went 3-0-0 against Vancouver last season. The Wild earned a 4-3 overtime victory in the series-opening game at Xcel Energy Center (10/20), a 3-0 win in the second game at Rogers Arena (12/10) and a 2-1 win in Vancouver (3/2).

CONNECTIONS: Wild Assistant Coach Jason King served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and Canucks Assistant Coach Mike Yeo served as Wild Head Coach for parts of five seasons (2011-16). D Ian Cole recorded eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with Minnesota in 2020-21.

FAST FACTS: The Wild has won its last eight meetings against Vancouver, outscoring the Canucks 28-16 and is 20-9-1 in its last 30 games. The Wild is 11-3-0 in its last 14 games played in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. Minnesota’s 111 points vs. the Canucks are its third-most against a team (Edmonton, 132; Colorado, 130).