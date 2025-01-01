Wild on 7th - Episode 86: Return of the Wives

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The wives are back! Danielle Spurgeon returns to the pod and brings along Lauren Hartman for her first appearance. The duo joins Carts and Kinger to chat about everything from Lego collecting to pulltab etiquette. Get a behind the scenes look at the challenges and joys of being an NHL wife on this week’s episode! Kick off the New Year with your favorite Wild podcast.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

