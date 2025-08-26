Wild on 7th - Episode 110: The House That Billy Built

This episode was recorded Tuesday, August 19th — just ahead of the Marco Rossi signing. Carts and King head over to Bill Guerin’s home to dive into all the hot-button topics for the upcoming season. From new dress codes to load management, Billy G isn’t holding back with his takes. The Wild may be running it back this year, but his expectations remain sky-high as the young bucks look to make their mark. Stay tuned for our special State Fair show dropping this Friday!

