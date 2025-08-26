Wild on 7th - Episode 110: The House That Billy Built

Wo7Ep110_UpdatedThumbnail_Green
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

This episode was recorded Tuesday, August 19th — just ahead of the Marco Rossi signing. Carts and King head over to Bill Guerin’s home to dive into all the hot-button topics for the upcoming season. From new dress codes to load management, Billy G isn’t holding back with his takes. The Wild may be running it back this year, but his expectations remain sky-high as the young bucks look to make their mark. Stay tuned for our special State Fair show dropping this Friday!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Signs Marco Rossi to Three-Year Contract

Boldy and Faber to Attend U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

TCS Live Minnesota: Elite Hockey Coaching Conference Debuts in the State of Hockey

Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 28

Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Thursday, August 14

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Johnson to Professional Tryout

Frederickson Promoted to Wild Senior Vice President of Marketing

Minnesota Wild Announced Date and Match-ups for 20th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Announces Fourth Annual "Wild Off the Tee" Golf Tournament

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract