Wild on 7th - Episode 101: LIVE from Mall of America with Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell

By Minnesota Wild
Join the pod live from the Mall of America, as Carts, King and Radio Joe break down the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the Minnesota Wild facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Easter Sunday evening, it's gonna be a late one for the midwesterners, so get a nap in, because it's going to be electric!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

