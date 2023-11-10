Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12 vs. Dallas Stars

Aspen Heisler, a 14-year old sled hockey player and cancer survivor, will be the game’s honorary flag bearer. Charlie Goergen, a senior hockey player at Armstrong Cooper and cancer survivor, will make the “Let’s Play Hockey!” announcement. Additionally, Alex Gullingsrud, a sled hockey player and cancer survivor, will be featured during the first intermission. Gillingsrud was the recipient of the 2023 USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year award.

Each season, the Minnesota Wild supportsHockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Through its first 25 years, this annual campaign has raised over $32 million and touched the lives of millions, offering support, raising awareness, and standing with those affected by cancer. For more information, visit nhl.com/HockeyFightsCancer.