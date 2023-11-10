SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host Hockey Fights Cancer™ Awareness Night* presented by HealthPartners Cancer Care on Sunday, Nov.12, when the team hosts theDallas Stars at 5 p.m. CT. Cancer patients, survivors and cancer charities will be featured throughout the game, and many of the in-game elements will incorporate the Hockey Fights Cancer theme.*
Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12 vs. Dallas Stars
Fans attending the game on Nov. 12 are encouraged to wear lavender to show their support. The night will be dedicated to supporting the fight against cancer in numerous ways:
- A special Hockey Fights Cancer ticket package is available that includes a Minnesota Wild/Hockey Fights Cancer lavender baseball cap. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Firefly Sisterhood, which fosters one-on-one connections between women who are impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis and inspirational survivors.
- The Minnesota Wild Split the Pot Raffle partner for Hockey Fights Cancer night will be Children’s Cancer Research Fund, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood cancer. Children’s Cancer Research Fund’s main focus is to support the research of bright scientists across the country whose ideas can make the greatest impact for children fighting cancer. They also fund resources and programs that help kids and families as they navigate the difficult experience of cancer treatment and survivorship.
- Fans are invited to fill out a Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” sign, which will be available at various locations throughout the arena. Fans will be asked to raise their signs during a designated time during the second period. Fans not in attendance at the game can also participate by downloading an “I Fight For” sign at Wild.com, filling in who or what cancer cause they fight for, and sharing a picture of their card by tagging #MNWild and #hockeyfightscancer on any social media platform.
- In celebration of Hockey Fights Cancer, the Minnesota Wild Foundation will host its 2023 HFC Jersey Auction Nov. 12-21. The auction will feature new, unworn custom designed HFC jerseys autographed by the respective members of the 2023 Minnesota Wild. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Pinky Swear Foundation and the Minnesota Wild Foundation. To browse and bid text 2023HFC to 76278. Pinky Swear Foundation’s mission is to help kids with cancer and their families with financial and emotional support.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation will be hosting an HFC Mystery Puck sale. Mystery pucks will be on sale in-game only at section 104 from the time gates open and while supplies last. A $30 Mystery Puck purchase guarantees you a themed puck autographed by a member of the 2023-24 Minnesota Wild. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise will be available for purchase beginning November 12 at The Hockey Lodge at Xcel Energy Center and at hockeylodge.com. Fans can also donate to Firefly Sisterhood at Hockey Lodge cash registers throughout November.
Aspen Heisler, a 14-year old sled hockey player and cancer survivor, will be the game’s honorary flag bearer. Charlie Goergen, a senior hockey player at Armstrong Cooper and cancer survivor, will make the “Let’s Play Hockey!” announcement. Additionally, Alex Gullingsrud, a sled hockey player and cancer survivor, will be featured during the first intermission. Gillingsrud was the recipient of the 2023 USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year award.
Each season, the Minnesota Wild supportsHockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Through its first 25 years, this annual campaign has raised over $32 million and touched the lives of millions, offering support, raising awareness, and standing with those affected by cancer. For more information, visit nhl.com/HockeyFightsCancer.
