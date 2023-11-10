On November 14, Chipotle will offer a special BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) deal to Minnesota Wild fans wearing Wild merchandise at all restaurants in Minnesota from open to close.
Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Chipotle Introduces “Suit Up and Score” BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) for Minnesota Wild Fans
Chipotle recently signed a sponsorship deal with the Minnesota Wild and Chipotle superfan Brock Faber. The brand is teaming up with the young defenseman and Minnesota native to launch Text2Win giveaways at the Wild’s home arena throughout the season. Faber has been known to go to Chipotle almost every day with his roommate. His go-to order is a burrito bowl with white rice, double chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili corn salsa, cheese, and guac.
For more details on the BOGO offer, fans can visit: https://chipotle.com/wild.