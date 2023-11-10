Chipotle Introduces “Suit Up and Score” BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) for Minnesota Wild Fans 

Chipotle recently signed a sponsorship deal with the Minnesota Wild and Chipotle superfan Brock Faber. The brand is teaming up with the young defenseman and Minnesota native to launch Text2Win giveaways at the Wild’s home arena throughout the season. Faber has been known to go to Chipotle almost every day with his roommate. His go-to order is a burrito bowl with white rice, double chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili corn salsa, cheese, and guac.

For more details on the BOGO offer, fans can visit: https://chipotle.com/wild.