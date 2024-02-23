Top Ten Candidates for 2024 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota All Sports Alliance today announced the Top Ten Candidates for the 40th Annual Mr. Hockey Award are Hagen Burrows (Minnetonka), Javon Moore (Minnetonka), Jackson Nevers (Edina), Carson Pilgrim (Warroad), Nolan Roed (White Bear Lake), John Stout (Minnetonka), Gavin Uhlenkamp (Chanhassen), Noah Urness (Roseau), Rhys Wallin (Wayzata) and Louis Wehmann (Providence).

The Minnesota All Sports Alliance also announced today that Hunter Bauer (Minnetonka), Kam Hendrickson (Chanhassen) and AJ Reyelts (Proctor) are the finalists for The Frank Brimsek Award, in recognition of the state’s top senior goaltender. Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer Matt Majka is the recipient of the seventh annual Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award, given to an influential leader dedicated to the growth and development of hockey in Minnesota.

The 40th annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 12 p.m. at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm. The Minnesota State High School League Boys’ Hockey Tournament will be held at Xcel Energy Center and Aldrich Arena March 6-9. The Minnesota Wild sponsors the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. The Mr. Hockey Award is hosted, coordinated, and presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.