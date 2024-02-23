Top Ten Candidates for 2024 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

Matt Majka Recipient of the Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award

mr hockey web graphic

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota All Sports Alliance today announced the Top Ten Candidates for the 40th Annual Mr. Hockey Award are Hagen Burrows (Minnetonka), Javon Moore (Minnetonka), Jackson Nevers (Edina), Carson Pilgrim (Warroad), Nolan Roed (White Bear Lake), John Stout (Minnetonka), Gavin Uhlenkamp (Chanhassen), Noah Urness (Roseau), Rhys Wallin (Wayzata) and Louis Wehmann (Providence).

The Minnesota All Sports Alliance also announced today that Hunter Bauer (Minnetonka), Kam Hendrickson (Chanhassen) and AJ Reyelts (Proctor) are the finalists for The Frank Brimsek Award, in recognition of the state’s top senior goaltender. Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer Matt Majka is the recipient of the seventh annual Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award, given to an influential leader dedicated to the growth and development of hockey in Minnesota.

The 40th annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 12 p.m. at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm. The Minnesota State High School League Boys’ Hockey Tournament will be held at Xcel Energy Center and Aldrich Arena March 6-9. The Minnesota Wild sponsors the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. The Mr. Hockey Award is hosted, coordinated, and presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

Hockey fans and the general public are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. For more information and to purchase tickets to the banquet please visit www.minnesotaminutemen.com. Individual tickets are $35.

The Mr. Hockey Award is given to the outstanding senior high school boys’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota and is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and selected media members from around the state. Four other awards will be presented at the banquet: The Frank Brimsek Award, The John Mariucci Award, given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year, The Cliff Thompson Award, presented to the “Old Timer Coach” of the year and the Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award.

Previous Mr. Hockey Award winners are Jayson Shaugabay (2023), Max Strand (2022), Jack Peart (2021), Blake Biondi (2020), Bryce Brodzinski (2019), Sammy Walker (2018), Casey Mittelstadt (2017), Riley Tufte (2016), Jake Jaremko (2015), Avery Peterson (2014), Grant Besse (2013), Justin Kloos (2012), Kyle Rau (2011), Nick Bjugstad (2010), Nick Leddy (2009), Aaron Ness (2008), Ryan McDonagh (2007), David Fischer (2006), Brian Lee (2005), Tom Gorowsky (2004), Nate Dey (2003), Gino Guyer (2002), Marty Sertich (2001), Paul Martin (2000), Jeff Taffe (1999), John Pohl (1998), Aaron Miskovich (1997), Dave Spehar (1996), Erik Rasmussen (1995), Mike Crowley (1994), Nick Checco (1993), Brian Bonin (1992), Darby Hendrickson (1991), Joe Dziedzic (1990), Trent Klatt (1989), Larry Olimb (1988), Kris Miller (1987), George Pelawa (1986) and Tom Chorske (1985).

Previous Frank Brimsek Award winners are Hampton Slukynsky (2023), Ben Dardis (2022), Jack Wieneke (2021), Hudson Hodges (2020), Charlie Glockner (2019), Atticus Kelly (2018), Jake Begley (2017), Nick Althaus (2016), Dyllan Lubbesmeyer (2015), Hunter Shepard (2014), David Zevnik (2013), Michael Bitzer (2012), Alex Lyon (2011), Zane Gothberg (2010), Casey O’Connor (2009), Joe Phillippi (2008), Reid Ellingson (2007), Austin Lee (2006), Alec Richards (2005), Matt Lundin (2004), Jon Anderson (2003), Josh Johnson (2002), Eric Aarnio (2001), Jake Brant (2000), Adam Laaksonen (1999), Adam Coole (1998), Kyle Kolquist (1997), Karl Goehring (1996) and Todd Kelzenberg (1995).

News Feed

Preview: Wild at Oilers

Dream State - Warroad to Premiere Feb. 24 on Bally Sports North

Prospect Report: Feb. 21, 2024

Game Recap: Jets 6, Wild 3

Preview: Wild at Jets

Game Recap: Wild 10, Canucks 7

Projected Lineup vs. Winnipeg Jets

Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Game Recap: Sabres 3, Wild 2

Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

Prospect Report: Feb. 16, 2024

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw

Game Recap: Wild 3, Coyotes 1

Preview: Wild at Coyotes

Game Recap: Wild 5, Golden Knights 3

Dewar Activated from Injured Reserve

Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Wild Gives Flower His Flowers