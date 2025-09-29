Tickets on Sale Now for Wild Foundation Gala on November 13

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala to benefit the **Minnesota Wild Foundation** and **Children’s Minnesota** will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala is an unforgettable event that gives fans and supporters a rare chance to mix, mingle, and make memories with the entire 2025–26 Minnesota Wild roster, all while raising critical funds for the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Children’s Minnesota. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s gala will help advance the life-changing work of both organizations, making a lasting impact across our community.

The night begins with a festive reception where guests can sip handcrafted cocktails served by Wild bartenders, savor elegant hors d’oeuvres delivered by Wild waiters, and explore an incredible silent auction packed with exclusive sports memorabilia, one-of-a-kind experiences, and more. Dinner and celebratory program will follow, promising an extraordinary evening dedicated to creating a greater State of Hockey.

Tickets for the gala are available now at **www.wild.com/gala**. Exclusive ticket upgrades are also available for this year’s event; the team is offering attendees unique options to attend small, pre-gala parties in some of the premium spaces at Grand Casino Arena with Wild celebrities. For more information on this year’s event, including pricing and package details, visit **www.wild.com/gala**.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala benefits the Minnesota Wild Foundation and its premier community partner, Children’s Minnesota. A portion of the funds raised will go to support **Children’s Minnesota's Child & Family Services program.** Child & Family Services offers specialized programs such as child life, music and art therapy, and even an in-house TV station that helps kids feel like kids in the midst of their medical journey. These vital, donation-powered services provide emotional and social support that also extend to families, offering spiritual care, interpreter services, and sibling play areas to help them cope with the challenges of having a child in the hospital.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation’s mission is to grow the game of hockey and support pediatric health and wellness. Since the first event in 2003, Wild About Children has raised over $4 million for charity with more than $2.2 million benefiting Children’s Minnesota.

About Children’s Minnesota

**Children’s Minnesota** is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children’s Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children’s Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation:

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.