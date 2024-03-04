Kaprizov scores 3rd hat trick of season, Wild edge Sharks

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 4-3 lead at 16:01 of the third period, picking up a loose puck in the left circle and roofing a shot over Kaapo Kahkonen's blocker.

That goal came after Kaprizov tied it 3-3 at 2:38 of the third on a one-timer from the high slot.

“Good passes from guys,” Kaprizov said.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored, and Matt Boldy had two assists for the Wild (29-27-6), who had lost three in a row, including 3-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 12 saves.

“I think you always need the guys that play the most minutes and you count on in a lot of key situations to be able to drive your team and not only produce, but I think play the game the right way that I think inspires your team and drags people into the battle,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think those guys have done a good job of that. Tonight I thought ... you’re coming into a back-to-back, you need those guys to be able to step up and drive things, and I thought Kirill and a few other guys did a really good job tonight.”

Mikael Granlund, Nico Sturm and Anthony Duclair scored for the Sharks (15-39-6) who have lost seven straight (0-6-1). Kahkonen made 28 saves.

“Well, when you don’t have it, you got to find a way to hang around. I thought that’s what we did. We hung around, we battled. I thought the third period was probably our best period of the night,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “I thought we kind of got ourselves together, spent a little more time in the [offensive] zone, and we just battled, and it was just unfortunate, you know? They got Kaprizov and we don’t. I mean, that really was the difference in the game tonight. He scores goals that a lot of guys can’t score in this league.”