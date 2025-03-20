Prospect Spotlight: Zeev Buium

This week’s Minnesota Wild prospect spotlight focuses on 2024 first-round pick, Zeev Buium, of the University of Denver Pioneers. In his sophomore season with the Pioneers, Buium ranks first among NCAA defensemen and third among all skaters with 42 assists. He is tied for first among defensemen with 42 points (10-32=42) and his 10 goals ranks fifth among defensemen at the Division I level. Buium, who became the 12th defenseman in Denver history to record a hat trick back in November, has been named NCHC Defenseman of the Week on three separate occasions this season. The 19-year-old Hobey Baker Award Top 10 finalist, has collected multiple points 11 times this season, including four three-point outings. Buium and the Pioneers have clinched a spot in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals, beginning tomorrow night against St. Cloud State at 7:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Laguna Niguel, California, native, has also found success beyond his collegiate season this year. He helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January, serving as an alternate captain. He finished the tournament with six points (2-4=6) and a plus-10 rating that ranked second among all skaters in the tournament while averaging 25:13 in time on ice, which ranked tied for second among all skaters. Buium was the owner of the primary assist on the game-winning goal in the gold medal game against Finland.