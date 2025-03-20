Prospect Spotlight: Zeev Buium

GettyImages-2159764129
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

This week’s Minnesota Wild prospect spotlight focuses on 2024 first-round pick, Zeev Buium, of the University of Denver Pioneers. In his sophomore season with the Pioneers, Buium ranks first among NCAA defensemen and third among all skaters with 42 assists. He is tied for first among defensemen with 42 points (10-32=42) and his 10 goals ranks fifth among defensemen at the Division I level. Buium, who became the 12th defenseman in Denver history to record a hat trick back in November, has been named NCHC Defenseman of the Week on three separate occasions this season. The 19-year-old Hobey Baker Award Top 10 finalist, has collected multiple points 11 times this season, including four three-point outings. Buium and the Pioneers have clinched a spot in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals, beginning tomorrow night against St. Cloud State at 7:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Laguna Niguel, California, native, has also found success beyond his collegiate season this year. He helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January, serving as an alternate captain. He finished the tournament with six points (2-4=6) and a plus-10 rating that ranked second among all skaters in the tournament while averaging 25:13 in time on ice, which ranked tied for second among all skaters. Buium was the owner of the primary assist on the game-winning goal in the gold medal game against Finland.

To say Buium has had a successful two seasons at the University of Denver would be an understatement. In his freshman season, he led the Pioneers with 39 assists and recorded the first 50-point (11-39=50) season by a Denver freshman since 1983-84. Buium led NCAA defensemen in scoring, ranked third in the NCAA in assists (first among defensemen) and T-4th in the NCAA with a plus-33 rating. Buium was named to the U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) First Team, the NCAA First All-American Team, the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team and a Hobey Baker Award Nominee. He was also named NCHC Rookie of the Year, NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year and selected to the All-NCHC First Team, NCHC All-Rookie Team and the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team. To top it all off, Buium and the Pioneers defeated Boston College to win the NCAA National Championship, where he recorded an assist and three blocked shots. He also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying five points (3-2=5) and tournament best plus-11 rating in seven games, including a goal in the gold-medal game. His goal total was the most by a defenseman in the tournament.

Wild fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first-round pick, who was called “one of the top prospects in the sport right now” by Scott Wheeler in The Athletic’s prospect pool rankings last month (Minnesota Wild are No. 2 in 2025 NHL prospect pool rankings). Fully aware of how excited fans are to see him don the Wild sweater, Buium says he’s “two feet into Denver right now,” as they look to win consecutive NCHC championships this weekend.

