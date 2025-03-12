This week’s Minnesota Wild prospect spotlight focuses on 2023 second-round pick, Riley Heidt, of the Prince George Cougars. In his fifth season with the Cougars, and his first serving as team Captain, Heidt leads his team with 18 powerplay assists, ranks second in points (28-52=80) and assists, T-2nd with six powerplay goals and is T-4th in goals. He has recorded a point in at least five consecutive games on five separate occasions this season, with his longest point streak spanning seven games when he recorded 14 points (3-11=14) from November 1-29. The left-shot centerman owns 25 multi-point games this season, including a five-point (1-4=5) outing on October 5, tying his career-high which he achieved four times last season.
Prospect Spotlight: Riley Heidt
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native, who became the all-time points leader for Prince George last season, achieved two more career milestones this season. Heidt became the first player in franchise history to reach the 300-point threshold with two goals on October 26, he then became the franchise's all-time assist leader on February 7—all done before he turns 20 on March 25. He has helped lead the Cougars to a 38-20-6 record, clinching a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season.
Last season, Heidt was one of three Prince George players to collect more than 100 points as the Cougars advanced to the Western Conference Final. He set career-highs with 117 points (37-80=117), 37 goals, 80 assists, 10 powerplay goals, 191 shots and a plus-34 rating in 66 games. He ranked second in the WHL in assists and third in points helping lead the Cougars to 49-15-4 record and 102 points, both of which ranked second in the WHL.
Read more about Riley and the rest of the Minnesota Wild prospects here.