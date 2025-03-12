Prospect Spotlight: Riley Heidt

Last season, Heidt was one of three Prince George players to collect more than 100 points as the Cougars advanced to the Western Conference Final. He set career-highs with 117 points (37-80=117), 37 goals, 80 assists, 10 powerplay goals, 191 shots and a plus-34 rating in 66 games. He ranked second in the WHL in assists and third in points helping lead the Cougars to 49-15-4 record and 102 points, both of which ranked second in the WHL.

