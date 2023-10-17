News Feed

Projected Lineup at Canadiens

ProjectedLineup_MTL_1920x1080
MONTREAL, QC -- The Minnesota Wild is set to play the Montreal Canadiens as the second of a two-game road trip to Canada. After recent injuries to F Matt Boldy and D Alex Goligoski which occurred on the road, the Wild will play an 11/6 lineup tonight. The following is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS 

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek

Marcus Foligno - Marco Rossi - Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Pat Maroon

DEFENSE

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Calen Addison

Jon Merrill - Dakota Mermis

GOALTENDERS

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body), F Matt Boldy (upper-body) and D Alex Goligoski (lower-body) will not play tonight due to injury. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

