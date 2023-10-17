MONTREAL, QC -- The Minnesota Wild is set to play the Montreal Canadiens as the second of a two-game road trip to Canada. After recent injuries to F Matt Boldy and D Alex Goligoski which occurred on the road, the Wild will play an 11/6 lineup tonight. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup at Canadiens
FORWARDS
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek
Marcus Foligno - Marco Rossi - Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Pat Maroon
DEFENSE
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Calen Addison
Jon Merrill - Dakota Mermis
GOALTENDERS
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (upper-body), F Matt Boldy (upper-body) and D Alex Goligoski (lower-body) will not play tonight due to injury. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.