Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Paulie to the Team

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it has adopted Paulie, a four-month-old Bloodhound rescue dog from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, on a one-year training contract. Paulie will be raised to become a future service dog and joins the Wild as part of the team’s Adopt-A-Dog Program presented by CUB. The program’s mission is to give a local hero a hero of their own.

This marks the seventh season the Wild has adopted a dog from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue. Breezer, a Labrador Retriever, was the first team dog adopted during the 2019-20 season, Hobey, a Golden Retriever, was adopted for the 2020-21 season; Celly, a Shepherd/Catahoula/Labrador mix, was adopted for the 2021-22 season; Brooksy, a Labrador Retriever mix, was adopted for the 2022-23 season; Hatty and Dino, two Golden Retriever mixes, were adopted for the 2023-24 season and Rookie, a Labrador Retriever mix was adopted for the 2024-25 season. After their year-long training with the Wild organization, the dogs are then trained with Soldier’s 6, a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Minnesota that provides honorably discharged veterans, police officers, and fire fighters with specially trained K-9s.

Minnesota Wild’s Senior Director of Community Relations and Hockey Partnerships, Wayne Petersen, and his wife, Vice President and General Manager of Grand Casino Arena, Kelly McGrath, will foster Paulie and help facilitate basic obedience training until the summer of 2025. Following his tenure with the Wild, Paulie will pursue a career training with Soldier’s 6. At the conclusion of his specialized training, Paulie will be permanently placed with a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a “Battle Buddy” and will help guide them through the difficult days in life.

“My family and I are thrilled to be involved in the seventh season of the Adopt-A-Dog Program,” said Petersen. “These dogs have become a mainstay for both our fans and our employees each year. We’re excited for Paulie to not only touch the lives of those of us with the Wild, but to also make his impact with Soldier’s 6 and his Battle Buddy family upon graduation.”

Fans can follow Paulie’s journey with the Wild on Instagram and X and at wild.com/paulie.

Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue is a non-profit organization grounded in love, dedication, and determination. Coco's Heart is dedicated to serving a variety of dogs needing rescue from a broad spectrum of unfortunate situations. Whether they are stuck in overcrowded shelters, strays from rural areas with little resources, injured with no place to turn, or trapped in puppy mills facing lives of misery. Coco's Heart is determined to help and provide quality veterinary care to every dog welcomed. As a foster-based organization there are anywhere from 200-300 dogs in rescue at any given time. Coco's Heart strives to provide all dogs with the love, veterinary care, and treatment that they deserve. Coco's Heart is known for their dedication to the dogs needing a little extra care, often welcoming dogs who need extensive and specialized veterinary care. For more information about Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, visit www.cocosheartdogrescue.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Soldier’s 6’s mission is to provide honorably discharged veterans, police officers, and fire fighters with specially trained K-9s. These special dogs will become their Battle Buddy and help guide them through the difficult days in life. The name Soldier’s 6 was chosen because that is what a service dog has, its Battle Buddy’s 6 (or back). For more information about Soldier’s 6, visit www.soldiers6.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.