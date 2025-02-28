Keller has 5 points, Utah cruises past Wild for 3rd straight win

“[I’m] just trying to do the same thing every single night,” Keller said. “I think our line has done a good job lately. I think getting [Logan Cooley] back, too… I think each game since he's been back, we've been just getting a little bit better. And my line mates, everyone that was out there contributed to all the goals that we scored. And it's been a joy.”

Keller’s four assists were also a new career high for Utah’s captain.

“I liked the way he played,” Utah head coach Andre Tourigny said. “He played a responsible game, didn't take risks. He was engaged defensively, played a solid two-way game. Obviously a five-point game isn’t bad.”