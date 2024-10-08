SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host a free, open-to-the-public outdoor practice, presented by ORORO, on Thursday, Oct. 17 at ROC (Recreation Outdoor Center) located at the City of St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive) in St. Louis Park.
Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park on October 17
The Wild’s practice is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited. Herbie’s on the Park will provide free coffee and hot chocolate to event spectators. Fan giveaways and activities will be available courtesy of the Wild.
ORORO is the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the Minnesota Wild.
About ORORO Heated Apparel:
Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com.