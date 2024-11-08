SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team will host Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 14, when it hosts the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. Nearly every element of the game will honor the men and women who have bravely served in the Armed Forces and their families, including the following:
Minnesota Wild to Host Military Appreciation Night November 14
- A Military Appreciation ticket pack is available for purchase and includes a Minnesota Wild Military branded hat. A portion of each ticket pack will benefit Beyond the Yellow Ribbon St. Paul. Tickets can be purchased at wild.com/ticketpack
- A Joint Honor Guard featuring personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines will present the colors for the game.
- Sergeant Mason Chamberlin will be the guardian of the game. He enlisted into the Army in 2013 and served on Active duty from 2013- 2017. He currently serves as a 91B Wheeled Mechanic for the 203rd Inland Cargo Transportation Company. He has deployed three times in his career and has deployed to the countries of Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2021, Sergeant Mason supported the United States withdrawal from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan one month prior to the Hamid Karzai International Airport evacuation operations under Operation Allies Refuge. He was awarded a Bronze Star and is supported in his career by his wife Kama and four children and foster children.
- Shane Hudella, a decorated member of the Minnesota National Guard and founder of United Heroes League, will make the Let’s Play Hockey! announcement.
- Jon Engfer, Every Third Saturday where their mission is “We believe there is no better medicine than being in community with other Veterans and their families, rediscovering purpose, and serving a cause which is greater than ourselves,” will be honored as the CUB Community Hero of the game.
- 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, an Award Winning Unit for lives saved during the evacuation of Afghan citizens and Allied personnel, will be honored on the ice during the first intermission.
- Minnesota Warrior Ice Hockey will be the beneficiary of the Split the Pot Raffle and will sell Wild game programs. The Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey Program operates with a core mission rooted in charity and education. We support United States Military personnel, including wounded, injured, or disabled veterans. As the sole USA Hockey Disabled Warrior program in Minnesota, our primary goal is to facilitate the reintegration of our veterans into civilian life.
- The following organizations will be featured throughout the Xcel Energy Center concourse: Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey, Minnesota National Guard, United Heroes League, Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), Saint Paul Vet Center, VA Hospital, Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs, Minnesota Family Assistance Center, and Soldier’s 6