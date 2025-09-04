Minnesota Wild to Host First-Ever Drive It Wild Celebrity Golf Event

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced today it will host the first-ever Drive It Wild Celebrity Golf Event. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. and will take place at Topgolf Brooklyn Center located at 6420 Camden Ave N. in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Fans of all ages can participate in this casual, family friendly event that gives you a chance to swing the clubs with your favorite Minnesota Wild players and celebrities. Fans will also enjoy appetizers and refreshments while checking out fun silent auction items and Minnesota Wild merchandise. This is a ticketed event; all attendees must purchase a ticket for entry.

Tickets for the Minnesota Wild Drive It Wild Celebrity Golf Event are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit **wild.com/driveitwild**. Fans can also participate in the event auction and make donations to the Minnesota Wild Foundation by using the following link or texting “driveitwild2025” to 76278.

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation: The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. Make a donation or learn more at www.wild.com/foundation, [email protected], or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

