Minnesota Wild to Host Clothing Drive on Thursday, March 27

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a clothing drive will be held for The Salvation Army on Thursday, March 27 when it hosts the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used clothes will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 5:15 p.m. until midway through the first period. The Salvation Army will distribute all collected clothes to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

About The Salvation Army

In providing its programs and services, The Salvation Army is committed to accommodating all those in need without unlawful discrimination or harassment based on age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, marital status, disability, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or any other characteristic in accordance with our capacity to help