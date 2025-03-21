Minnesota Wild to Host Clothing Drive on Thursday, March 27

2425_ClothingDrive_v2_1920x1080_Social
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a clothing drive will be held for The Salvation Army on Thursday, March 27 when it hosts the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used clothes will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 5:15 p.m. until midway through the first period. The Salvation Army will distribute all collected clothes to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

About The Salvation Army

In providing its programs and services, The Salvation Army is committed to accommodating all those in need without unlawful discrimination or harassment based on age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, marital status, disability, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or any other characteristic in accordance with our capacity to help

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Stevie Leskovar to Entry-Level Contract

Prospect Spotlight: Zeev Buium

Game Recap: Wild 4, Kraken 0

Preview: Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Öhgren From Iowa

Wild on 7th - Episode 96: John Scott, St. Patrick's Day and Dropping Gloves

Minnesota Wild and CUB Announce Pet Supply Drive

Game Recap: Wild 3, Kings 1

Preview: Wild vs. Kings

Game Recap: Blues 5, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Rink Rock March 15 - Keep For Cheap

Game Recap (OT): Rangers 3, Wild 2

Preview: Wild vs. Rangers

Wild Hosts Healthcare Appreciation Night Presented by Gillette Children's

Prospect Spotlight: Riley Heidt

Wild on 7th - Episode 95: The Tourney and Trades Recap

Game Recap: Wild 2, Avalanche 1