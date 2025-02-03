Minnesota Wild to Hold Black History Celebration on February 8 vs. New York Islanders

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host a Black History Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the team hosts the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. CT. The organization will celebrate Black History Month throughout the game, including many of the in-game elements:
- Doctor Joel Boyd, the Minnesota Wild team physician and first Black physician to work in the NHL, will make the Let’s Play Hockey! announcement.
- KNOCK, the creative agency who designed the Black History Month Celebration Game ticket pack item, will be honored as the Community Heroes of the Game.
- Youth skaters from Mosaic Hockey Collective will participate in a shootout during the second intermission. Mosaic Hockey Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization focuses on building an inclusive hockey community that empowers players of color with skills, resources, and positive experiences to grow and give back to the game.
- New Primitives, a band founded in Minneapolis in 2003 by drummer, singer, and songwriter Stanley Kipper, will be featured as part of the Wild’s Rink Rock series. New Primitives will play an in-arena set during pregame and the first intermission.
- Black History Celebration Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Black History Celebration themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2024-25 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation is proud to host a Black History Celebration Jersey Auction which will go live on February 8th and run through February 17th. The NEW, UNWORN, autographed jerseys will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform February 8th – 17th. For more information visit wild.com/onlineauctions. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- The following organizations will be featured throughout the Xcel Energy Center concourse: Be The Change, Building A Better You, DinoMights, Honored2Help, KNOCK, Minnesota Hockey, Mosaic Hockey Collective, Par365.
The Wild is offering a Black History Celebration Ticket Pack, which includes an exclusive Black History themed shirt designed with the help of KNOCK, Inc, a game ticket and a donation to Be the Change Minnesota. For more information and to purchase a ticket pack, visit nhl.com/wild/tickets/promotional-nights.
