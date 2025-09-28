Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 42 players.

Minnesota assigned forwards Bradley Marek and Riley Heidt and defensemen Kyle Masters and Jack Peart to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wild also released forwards Elliot Desnoyers, Jean-Luc Foudy, Mark Liwiski and Ryan Sandelin and defensemen Mike Koster and Will Zmolek from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

Minnesota hosts the Chicago Blackhawks today at 5 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.