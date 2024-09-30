SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 30 players.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 30
Minnesota assigned F Caedan Bankier, G Samuel Hlavaj, D Carson Lambos, D Ryan O’Rourke and D David Spacek to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota placed F Travis Boyd, F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).
Minnesota assigned F Riley Heidt to the Prince George Cougars in the Western Hockey League (WHL).
The Wild hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KFAN FM 100.3 and Bally Sports North.