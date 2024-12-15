Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt From Iowa

By Minnesota Wild PR
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Jesper Wallstedt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. The team also placed forward Jakub Lauko on Injured Reserve.

Wallstedt, 22 (11/14/02), is 5-6-1 with a 3.77 goals-against average (GAA), a .874 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 12 games with Iowa this season. He made three starts for Minnesota during the 2023-24 season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .897 SV%. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, recorded his first career NHL shutout and win at Chicago on April 7, stopping all 24 shots faced in the 4-0 victory. Wallstedt made his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10, 2024.

He also went 22-19-6 with a 2.70 GAA, .910 SV% and two shutouts in 45 games with the Iowa Wild during the 2023-24 AHL season. Wallstedt was twice named Howie’s Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week during the 2023-24 campaign, earning the honor for the week ending Nov. 5 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV% in two starts and again for the week ending Dec. 3 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .965 SV% in two starts. He is 45-40-10 with a 2.82 GAA, a .905 SV% and four shutouts in 95 career AHL games in parts of three seasons with Iowa (2022-24).

Wallstedt was selected by the Wild in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 30 with Minnesota.

The Wild hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 5 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.

