SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones From Iowa
Jones, 25 (2/26/99), has skated in 26 games for Minnesota this season, recording 24 shots, 11 blocked shots and 51 hits, ranking third among Wild skaters with a 2.0 hits per game average. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ont., has also recorded 14 points (5-9=14), four power-play assists (PPA), 54 shots on goal, one shorthanded goal (SHG) and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with Iowa this season. Jones recorded 43 points (21-22=43), five power-play goals (PPG), 59 penalty minutes (PIM) and 209 shots in 72 games with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-1st on the team in goals and second in points.
For his career, Jones has tallied 175 points (77-98=175), 266 PIM, 15 PPG, eight SHG and a plus-34 rating in 303 career games through six AHL seasons (2019-24) with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also logged four points ( 2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Prior to his time in Minnesota, Jones appeared in two NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season, making his debut on Nov. 20, 2021, vs. Columbus. Jones was originally selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.
The Wild will play at the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 6 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.
