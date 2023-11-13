Minnesota Wild Prepped for Sweden

The Minnesota Wild players and staff are ready to take the 8+ hour flight from Minneapolis to Stockholm tonight as the team prepares for the 2023 NHL Global Series - Sweden. The Wild will face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. CT and will "host" the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 a.m. CT in back-to-back games at Avicii Arena.

The Wild has four native Swedes on its roster who are excited to show their teammates around their home country and for the opportunity to play an NHL game in front of their family and friends. Nevertheless, the team is heading across the pond to play in two NHL games in hopes of earning four points it needs desperately.

Some of the Wild's Swedish-born players sat down to discuss the upcoming trip, along with F Marcus Foligno who has never left North American soil and Head Coach Dean Evason who emphasized the importance of the hockey to be played on this unique road trip.