Minnesota Wild Partners With Let's Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey for Annual Used Equipment Drive

By Minnesota Wild PR
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild, Let’s Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey today announced the organizations will partner for the annual Used Hockey Equipment Drive presented by Toyota. Two Men and a Truck will place drop-off boxes at select arenas starting Friday, Sept. 20, and collect the drop-off boxes on Monday, October 14.

From 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, thousands of pieces of donated equipment will be distributed free to hockey associations and individuals at Xcel Energy Center. Goalie equipment, sticks and helmets are always the most in need.

Drop-off locations this year include: Bloomington Ice Garden, Braemar Arena (Edina), Eden Prairie Community Center, Hastings Civic Arena, Lakeville Ames Arena, M Health Fairview Sports Center, Minnetonka Ice Arena, Parade Ice Garden (Minneapolis), Polar Ice Arena (St. Paul), Rogers Activity Center, Roseville Ice Arena, Shakopee Ice Arena, St. Louis Park Rec Center, St. Croix Rec Center (Stillwater), Super Rink (Minneapolis) and Tartan Arena (Oakdale).

Sponsors and partners for the program include: Two Men and a Truck, Let’s Play Hockey, Minnesota High School Hockey Coaches Association, Minnesota Hockey, Minnesota Ice Arena Managers Association, the Minnesota Wild and Toyota.

