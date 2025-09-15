Minnesota Wild Partners With Let's Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey for Annual Used Equipment Drive 

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild, Let’s Play Hockey, and Minnesota Hockey today announced the organizations will partner for the annual Used Hockey Equipment Drive. Two Men and a Truck will place drop-off boxes at select arenas starting Monday, Sept. 15, and collect the drop-off boxes on Monday, October 13.

From 11:00 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Oct. 19, thousands of pieces of donated equipment will be distributed free to hockey associations and individuals at Grand Casino Arena. Goalie equipment, sticks and helmets are always the most in need.

Drop-off locations this year include: Super Rink (Blaine), St. Louis Park Rec Center (St. Louis Park), Hastings Civic Arena (Hastings), Ames Arena (Lakeville), Hasse Arena (Lakeville), Fairview Sports Center (Woodbury), Minnetonka Arena (Minnetonka), Rogers Activity Center (Rogers), Parade Ice Arena (Minneapolis), St. Croix Valley Rec Center (Stillwater), Tartan Ice Arena (St. Paul), Polar Ice Arena (St. Paul), Chaska Community Center (Chaska), Hayes Arena (Apply Valley), Burnsville Ice Center (Burnsville), Richfield Ice Arena (Richfield), New Hope Ice Arena (Minneapolis), CG Logistics Rink (Cottage Grove).

Sponsors and partners for the program include: Minnesota High School Hockey Coaches Association, Let’s Play Hockey, Minnesota Hockey, Minnesota Ice Arena Managers Association and the Minnesota Wild.

