SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the schedule for the Minnesota Wild First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Wild will play Game 1 on Sunday, April 20 at 9 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Arena on FanDuel Sports Network North, ESPN and KFAN FM 100.3. Game 2 is Tuesday, April 22 at 10 p.m. CT in Las Vegas. Minnesota will host the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. CT and Game 4 on Saturday, April 26 at 3 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center.
Minnesota Wild First Round Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule Announced
MINNESOTA WILD FIRST ROUND STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Date
First Round Series
Start Time (CT)
Broadcast Information
Sun., April 20
Game 1: Minnesota at Vegas
9 p.m.
FanDuel Sports Network North, ESPN, KFAN FM 100.3
Tue., April 22
Game 2: Minnesota at Vegas
10 p.m.
FanDuel Sports Network North, ESPN, KFAN FM 100.3
Thur., April 24
Game 3: Vegas at Minnesota
8 p.m.
FanDuel Sports Network North, TBS/truTV, KFAN FM 100.3
Sat., April 26
Game 4: Vegas at Minnesota
3 p.m.
FanDuel Sports Network North, TBS/truTV, KFAN FM 100.3
Tue., April 29*
Game 5: Minnesota at Vegas
TBD
FanDuel Sports Network North, TBD, KFAN FM 100.3
Thur., May 1*
Game 6: Vegas at Minnesota
TBD
FanDuel Sports Network North, TBD, KFAN FM 100.3
Sat., May 3*
Game 7: Minnesota at Vegas
TBD
FanDuel Sports Network North, TBD, KFAN FM 100.3
*If Necessary
Minnesota Wild single-game playoff tickets for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, wild.com and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing.
Forever Wild Season Ticket Members receive priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.
Information about special events and pregame festivities related to the playoffs will be announced soon. Official Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise is available online now at hockeylodge.com and will be available in The Hockey Lodge soon.
2025 Minnesota Wild playoff presenting partners are Xcel Energy, Treasure Island Resort and Casino and BMO.