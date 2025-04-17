Minnesota Wild First Round Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule Announced

Minnesota Wild single-game playoff tickets for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, wild.com and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing.

Forever Wild Season Ticket Members receive priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

Information about special events and pregame festivities related to the playoffs will be announced soon. Official Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise is available online now at hockeylodge.com and will be available in The Hockey Lodge soon.

2025 Minnesota Wild playoff presenting partners are Xcel Energy, Treasure Island Resort and Casino and BMO.