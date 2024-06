SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to forwards Graeme Clarke, Adam Raska and Sammy Walker and defenseman Declan Chisholm.

The Wild did not make qualifying offers to forwards Sam Hentges, Dmitry Ovchinnikov and Mason Shaw, defenseman Simon Johansson and goaltender Hunter Jones.