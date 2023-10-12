Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a partnership with Custom One. As part of the partnership, Xcel Energy Center’s On-The-Glass Club is now the Custom One Club. The most exclusive club in the arena, access to the Custom One Club is limited to On-The-Glass ticket members who enjoy an all-inclusive experience at Wild games, including complimentary food, beer, wine and soda, with dedicated bartenders and attendant service.
“We are very excited to announce a partnership with Custom One,” said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Sports and Entertainment. “The Custom One Club is fantastic! They did a magnificent job updating this amazing space for our On-The-Glass ticket members.”
Additional elements of the partnership include Custom One sponsoring the Projected Lineup Article and the Starting Lineup Read, Banner Ads on Wild.com, In Arena Signage and Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards on Bally Sports North Broadcasts.
“We’re incredibly honored to partner with the Minnesota Wild in transforming the On-The-Glass Club into the Custom One Club,” said Custom One President Todd Polifka. “This collaboration represents our shared passion for hockey, community, and excellence. Our decision to revamp this iconic space was driven by our deep passion for hockey, our appreciation for the powerful local brand identity of the Wild, and most importantly, a shared commitment to community involvement and charitable endeavors. It’s not just a renovation; it’s a promise to create an unparalleled space where the thrill of the game meets the heart of our community, echoing our belief in the transformative power of sports and community engagement.”
The inspiration behind the Custom One Club was to craft an atmosphere that embodies captivating timelessness, a space where darkness and moodiness merge seamlessly with luxury and high standards of quality. Custom One meticulously reconfigured the area by opening up the dining space and removing the radio booth, focusing on creating an environment that exudes sophistication and class. The emphasis was on incorporating luxury items of the highest quality, catering to our discerning clientele who seek nothing short of an exceptional experience. The design and details of the Custom One Club were meticulously curated to fulfill the desires of those who appreciate and demand the finest standards of excellence.
Custom One partnered with Smartpress to rebrand Xcel Energy Center’s On-The-Glass Club. Smartpress designed and printed the entire array of wall graphics and signage, including the custom vinyl wallpaper, floor-to-ceiling wall decals, entrance signs and a 30-foot interior wooden, acrylic and backlit branded display.
About Custom One
Experience the difference with Custom One and its divisions - Homes, Renovation, Landscaping, and Exteriors. As a trusted authority in the local community for over 40 years, we are dedicated to providing homeowners with a comprehensive solution for their needs. Our team of experts combines exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design solutions, and personalized service to surpass your expectations. Whether you're looking to build a new home, update your current space, or enhance your property's curb appeal, Custom One will bring your vision to life. We pride ourselves on maintaining the highest standards of quality and ensuring customer satisfaction, making us your go-to name in the industry. Trust the experts, trust Custom One. For home inspiration, design trends, event updates, and more, follow us on Instagram at @customonehomesmn or on Facebook at facebook/customonehomes. To learn more about Custom One, visit our website at customonehomesmn.com.