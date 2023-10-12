Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One

“We are very excited to announce a partnership with Custom One,” said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Sports and Entertainment. “The Custom One Club is fantastic! They did a magnificent job updating this amazing space for our On-The-Glass ticket members.”

Additional elements of the partnership include Custom One sponsoring the Projected Lineup Article and the Starting Lineup Read, Banner Ads on Wild.com, In Arena Signage and Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards on Bally Sports North Broadcasts.

“We’re incredibly honored to partner with the Minnesota Wild in transforming the On-The-Glass Club into the Custom One Club,” said Custom One President Todd Polifka. “This collaboration represents our shared passion for hockey, community, and excellence. Our decision to revamp this iconic space was driven by our deep passion for hockey, our appreciation for the powerful local brand identity of the Wild, and most importantly, a shared commitment to community involvement and charitable endeavors. It’s not just a renovation; it’s a promise to create an unparalleled space where the thrill of the game meets the heart of our community, echoing our belief in the transformative power of sports and community engagement.”